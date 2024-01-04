State police are looking for man who stole radios from Middlefield fire station

State police are looking for a man accused of stealing radios from the Middlefield Fire Department on Christmas day.

Troopers said the man seen in the pictures above allegedly entered the apparatus bay of the fire department on Jackson Hill Road at about 9:30 p.m.

The man walked through a side door and out of view behind one the firetrucks. He then returns into view and exited the building, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the man took two lime green Motorola portable radios etched with the words "Middlefield Fire" on the front. It's believed that he took the radios from the firetruck he walked behind.

Police said the man was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots at the time of the burglary.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.