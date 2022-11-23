State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Mansfield

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year.

On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.

Lifesaving measures were performed by witnesses including a paramedic. The infant was a premature boy who weighed approximately two pounds. Investigators said it appeared the boy had been delivered within the past 24 to 48 hours of when he was found.

Hospital staff estimated the baby boy was between 28 and 30 weeks old.

After an investigation, state police said 41-year-old Jorge R. Grados, of Hartford, was identified as a suspect using cell phone data.

On Tuesday, detectives placed Grados into custody at his home in Hartford. He is facing charges including risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons. He was held on a $100,000 bond and was in court on Tuesday.

The infant was turned over to the custody of the state Dept. of Children and Families.

State police remind residents about Connecticut's Safe Haven Law. It allows for parents of newborns 30 days old or younger to voluntarily give up custody to nursing staff at hospital emergency departments. You are not required to provide your name.