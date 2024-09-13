State police arrest man accused of assaulting, choking woman at Meriden train station

State police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting and choking a woman at the Meriden train station.

State police said Meriden police contacted them around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman arrived at the police station to report that she had been assaulted at the Meriden train station that evening.

The woman was brought to an area hospital to be treated for injuries and said that she had been in front of the train station around 8:15 p.m. when a man she didn’t know grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground and began choking her, state police said.

She told them she tried to escape, but the man pinned her down and she lost consciousness.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When she regained consciousness, she found someone who helped her and drove her home, then family members encouraged her to contact the police to report what happened, according to state police.

State troopers responded to the train station around 10:47 p.m. and obtained security footage from the train station.

State police said it corroborated the woman’s account of the incident and also showed a man leaving the area.

Around 12:39 a.m., Meriden Police told state police they had found and detained a 37-year-old Meriden man whose appearance was similar to the man who was accused.

He was arrested and charged with criminal attempt/murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, strangulation in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

He was held on a $150,000 bond and transferred to the New Haven Correctional Center. He is due to be arraigned on Friday.

State police said this appears to be an isolated incident and the victim was released after being treated at a local hospital.