Norwalk

State police arrest man accused of threatening judge

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police have arrested a Norwalk man who is accused of threatening a judge.

State police said the man made the threat when he called the judicial call center in Hartford looking for body camera and motor vehicle footage from when he was arrested.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police said they learned of the threat around 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The person who took the call told state police that the man said, “I am going to assassinate the Judge that signed my warrant.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The call was then transferred to a supervisor and it was flagged in their system, state police said.

The supervisor gave the trooper the suspect’s name and reported that the man had recently been arrested and he was upset with the judge who signed the arrest warrant application for his arrest.

The judge was then notified about the threat, state police said.

Local

Norwich 15 mins ago

Norwich Tech on soft lockdown after bullets were found on school property

Quinnipiac University 18 mins ago

Students evacuated from student center at Quinnipiac University due to investigation

Norwalk police officers assisted in the investigation and the suspect was arrested on Aug. 31 and has been charged with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us