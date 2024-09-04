State police arrest man accused of threatening judge

State police have arrested a Norwalk man who is accused of threatening a judge.

State police said the man made the threat when he called the judicial call center in Hartford looking for body camera and motor vehicle footage from when he was arrested.

State police said they learned of the threat around 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The person who took the call told state police that the man said, “I am going to assassinate the Judge that signed my warrant.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The call was then transferred to a supervisor and it was flagged in their system, state police said.

The supervisor gave the trooper the suspect’s name and reported that the man had recently been arrested and he was upset with the judge who signed the arrest warrant application for his arrest.

The judge was then notified about the threat, state police said.

Norwalk police officers assisted in the investigation and the suspect was arrested on Aug. 31 and has been charged with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.