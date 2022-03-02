State Police Arrest Owner of Roy's Pools and His Wife

State police have arrested the owner of Roy’s Pools in Canterbury and his wife and said they are accused of taking money for work that was never completed.

Arrest warrant applications for the couple say they are suspected of taking nearly $180,000 from 20 victims who paid the company anywhere from $1,800 up to more than $27,000 between Jan. 16, 2021, and Sept. 2.

Brian Roy and Christina Hatch-Roy, both 40, of Sterling, have been charged with nine counts of larceny in the third degree, eight counts of larceny in the second degree, and one count each of larceny in the first degree and larceny in the fourth degree.

Online court records say Roy remains in custody and Hatch-Roy was released on a promise to appear. Both are due in court on March 9.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Roy and his attorney, Gregory Arcaro, several times for prior stories but those calls and emails went unanswered.

According to a bankruptcy filing, Roy owes $545,000 to more than 40 creditors, mostly customers and pool supply companies, but has only $270,000 in assets to cover his bills.

