Police arrest suspects in vandalism of Valley Regional High School

State police said they have arrested suspects who are accused of causing more than $20,000 worth of damage at Valley Regional High School in Deep River.

The investigation started when state police received a complaint on April 7 that a portable classroom and the main building had been damaged overnight.

State troopers, along with Deep River Police and Valley Regional High School, investigated and three 19-year-olds and a minor are suspected of being involved, according to state police.

The three 19-year-olds have been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree. Court dates have been set for May.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No information was released on charges for the minor.