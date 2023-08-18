State police arrest wrong-way driver on I-384 early Friday morning

State police were able to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 384 early Friday morning.

Troopers responded to I-384 East in Manchester just after 12 a.m. after getting a report of a car driving in the wrong direction.

They found a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes near Exit 4, according to state police.

The troopers were able to safely stop the vehicle, they said.

The 21-year-old driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested, according to police.

He is facing several charges, including operating under the influence, drinking while driving, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.