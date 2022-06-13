State Police Ask for Help Identifying Donation Thieves in Woodstock

Connecticut State Police are asking for your help finding a man and woman accused of stealing donated cans and bottles from the ARC Emporium in Woodstock.

Troop D said the thieves stole the cans and bottles on June 4 at about 9 p.m., and again on June 5 at about 8:15 p.m.

The ARC is an organization that accepts donations to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities assimilate into their local communities.

Authorities are looking for the two people captured on video below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-779-4900 or by email at daryl.manbeck@ct.gov.