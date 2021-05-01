Moose Dead, Multiple Transported to Hospital After Crash in Goshen

A pregnant moose is dead and several others were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Goshen, according to officials.

State police said Troop B responded to Hall Meadow Lane, or Route 272, near the Norfolk line. Fire officials are also at the scene.

The road is closed at the scene of the crash and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police PIO Jon Barbagallo said the pregnant moose involved in the crash was killed.

Barbagallo said multiple people involved in the crash are being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding.

3824 Hall Meadow Rd (Rt 272) in Goshen is closed near the Norfolk line for a serious MVA. CAR VS MOOSE. Avoid the area. — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) May 2, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.