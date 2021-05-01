goshen

Moose Dead, Multiple Transported to Hospital After Crash in Goshen

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A pregnant moose is dead and several others were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Goshen, according to officials.

State police said Troop B responded to Hall Meadow Lane, or Route 272, near the Norfolk line. Fire officials are also at the scene.

The road is closed at the scene of the crash and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police PIO Jon Barbagallo said the pregnant moose involved in the crash was killed.

Barbagallo said multiple people involved in the crash are being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

goshenConnecticut State Policecar accidentmoosemoose crash
