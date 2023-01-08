Ellington

State Police Attempt to ID Man Wanted for Arson After Fire at Ellington Masonic Lodge

Connecticut State Police / NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are working to identify a man who is wanted for arson after a fire at a masonic lodge in Ellington on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at the Fayette Lodge on Orchard Street around 9:43 a.m.

According to fire officials, a passerby called 911 saying they saw smoke coming from below a door.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said they found a working fire. Crews made entry and were able to contain the fire at the site of origin. Authorities have not released details about the extent of any damage.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Detectives are looking to identify a man who was wearing dark clothing and a black knit hat. Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Baisley at (860) 896-3233.

Tips can also be called into the Connecticut Arson Tip Line for a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the perpetrator at 1-800-84ARSON. All tips can remain confidential.

