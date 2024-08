A state police car caught on fire after a rollover crash in Killingworth on Monday night.

Troopers responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a Connecticut State Police cruiser on Route 148 around 11:20 p.m.

After the crash, state police said the police car caught on fire.

Minor injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.