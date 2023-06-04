State Police Car Struck on Route 9 in Old Saybrook

A state police car was struck during a traffic stop on Route 9 in Old Saybrook early Sunday morning.

Troopers received a description of a vehicle from Old Saybrook Police Department that was reportedly attempting break-ins in the town around 12:20 a.m.

State police said troopers found the vehicle on Route 9 near exit 10.

As a trooper was trying to stop the vehicle, authorities said the trooper was rear-ended by another unknown vehicle. The unknown vehicle then fled north on Route 9.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to state police, the trooper was able to stop the other vehicle and all of the occupants attempted to flee on foot. All of the occupants are minors and were found.

No injuries were reported.