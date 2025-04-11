State police conduct investigation after finding human remains in Danielson

State police are investigating after human remains were found in Danielson on Wednesday afternoon.

As of Thursday evening, police said they don’t have much information to share, but they say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Regardless, the human remains investigation caused commotion in Connecticut’s quiet corner.

"This is totally weird,” Kevin Kelley, a Danielson resident who lives in the neighborhood of the investigation, said.

"I mean, it is kind of scary when you think about it, but I think we'll be safe,” Keith Wasiuk, another resident in the neighborhood, said.

"I had heard about some of the other ones from friends and honestly I was hoping it was one of those crazy myths that you hear about,” Dianna Hamilton, another resident in the neighborhood, said.

Connecticut State Police are investigating human remains found near Woodward Street in Danielson. Their day-long investigation continued into the day Thursday.

It’s unclear how the remains got there, why, and when the person died, or their identity.

This is the third case where human remains were found in this radius since March 20, creating concern in some communities and online.

On March 20, Groton City police say human remains turned up near a cemetery in Groton. That investigation is still ongoing.

On March 27, remains found in nearby in Foster, Rhode Island were identified as Michele Romano, which police are calling suspicious.

For all three cases, Connecticut State Police said there is no known connection at this time.

Retired Chief of Detectives at the Hartford Police Department Brian Foley provided NBC Connecticut with analysis of this situation. He said this is a relatively common time of year for human remains to be found due to seasonal changes from bodies of water.

Foley said investigators treat bodies found this way as a homicide, until determined otherwise.

"Geography is really the only commonality you start looking at age, sex, race, M.O. of how the person deceased, they'll start looking at the person's patterns, locations where they were, for any sort of tie in, that's basically how each one's approached,” Foley said.

As for the police scene in Danielson, he said that could be due to a number of factors, like needing additional searching, more daylight or looking for more evidence.

“When someone, a body, is found, it's compared against that to see if it's a missing person that we know is missing,” Foley said.

There are currently 30 reported missing persons in Connecticut, dating back to 1952.

Again, no law enforcement have connected the remains found in Groton, Foster or Danielson.