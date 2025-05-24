Connecticut

State police respond more than 100 crashes over Memorial Day Weekend

State police have responded to more than 100 crashes, including seven where people were injured, over Memorial Day weekend and they have charged two people with driving under the influence as of Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, police released Memorial Day Weekend traffic statistics since midnight Friday.

Crashes, traffic stops and calls for service

As of Saturday morning, they had responded to:

  • Motor vehicle crashes: 110
  • Crashes with injuries: seven
  • Crashes with serious injuries: none
  • Crashes with fatal injuries: none
  • DUI: two
  • Calls for service: 1,350
  • Total Traffic Stops: 263
  • Traffic Services (Where CSP provided traffic related services such as debris removal, assisting with disabled or hazardous motor vehicles etc.): 98

Connecticut
