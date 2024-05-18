Middlebury

State police cruiser hit during vehicle stop on I-84 East in Middlebury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
A state police cruiser was hit while the trooper was conducting a vehicle stop on Interstate 84 East in Middlebury on Friday night.

State police said the trooper had his emergency lights on as he conducted a vehicle stop on a Hyundai Sonata around 11:15 p.m. Both vehicles were parked in the right shoulder of the highway near exit 17.

During the traffic stop, a Toyota RAV4 collided with the front driver's side of the cruiser and then into the back of the Hyundai Sonata, according to investigators.

After the collision, the Toyota RAV4 flipped onto its roof and became disabled in the right lane of the highway.

The trooper and the other two drivers were all transported to various hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

