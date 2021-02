A Connecticut State Police cruiser was involved in a crash on Interstate 84 Friday night and police say injuries have been reported.

Connecticut State Police confirmed a crash on I-84 between exits 63 and 60 in Manchester. Injuries were reported and some of the people involved were taken to the hospital. Details on those injured and the extent of those injuries were not immediately available.

Police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.