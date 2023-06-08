State police explain response to Tolland ‘street takeover' amid concerns

People have been raising concerns following a dangerous and destructive street takeover in Tolland.

“Very upsetting that I didn’t see much of a response,” said Tom Fox of Tolland.

It left a couple’s car badly damaged on Route 195 last month.

“Could they have done things better? Probably,” said Andy Powell of Tolland.

Now more than two weeks later, state police at a community forum fully explained their response and why at the time no one rushed to help that couple.

“We had inserted detectives covertly into this group to gather information and evidence,” said LTC Kenneth Cain.

Troopers say the undercover team was unaware of the damage being done to the car at the time and that only after the takeover was over did the couple call 911.

State police say until the takeover in Tolland, bystanders had not been targeted.

Also they pushed back on reports there had been a decision to stand down during the takeover and instead say troopers were staging nearby waiting for reinforcements to arrive.

Days before the takeover, a directive had been sent out to troopers because of potential threats to law enforcement that they should not approach a group alone unless there an imminent risk to public safety.

“I want to assure that we are fully committed to the concerns of the community and taking decisive action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” said Cain.

State police say their work has led to arrests – including an alleged street racing ring leader – and they’re now being more proactive in announcing street takeovers being planned, in hopes of deterring them from happening.

Lawmakers are taking action, too, including passing bills in the recent legislative session concerning statewide reckless driving.

“We changed the penalty for street takeovers and the racing and such like that from a misdemeanor, which is really just a ticket and a slap on the hand and doesn't discourage anybody, to a felony,” said Rep. Tammy Nuccio (R–Tolland).

State police say their investigation continues and more arrests are coming. Anyone with tips can dial 800-CALL-FBI and select Connecticut Street Takeovers.