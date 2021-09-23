State Police Find Dog 7 Months After She Was Stolen

State police have found a dog seven months after she went missing along with a stolen car in Fairfield.

The dog named Cindy was in a car that was stolen from the service plaza on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield on February 2.

The car was located a short time later, but Cindy was nowhere to be found.

Detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad took over the investigation and executed several search and seizure warrants in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, those detectives conducted a surveillance operation in Waterbury and located Cindy. They took her into custody without incident, according to police.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital to be evaluated. Cindy remains in the custody of the state police and Waterbury Animal Control until she can be reunited with her family, police said.

Arrests in the case are imminent, according to police.