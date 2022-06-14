Mansfield

State Police Find Suspicious Package at Mansfield Drive-In

Connecticut State Police said they're investigating after getting a report of a suspicious package on the Mansfield Drive-In property.

Police said the incident happened at 2:05 p.m. Sunday on Stafford Road.

Responding officers said the package was rendered safe at the scene by the Emergency Services Unit. Evidence was recovered and will be examined, according to officials.

No movies were being shown at the time, but there was a flea market that just happened on the property.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jon Baisley at 860-896-3233.

Police are reminding anyone who sees a package, bag or item that appears suspicious not to touch or tamper with the item and notify officials immediately.

