Animals

State police help two dogs hit by cars in Bridgeport and Cromwell

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police jumped into action to help two dogs that were struck by cars in separate areas of the state Wednesday.

Troopers responded to Route 8 North for a report of a roaming dog near Exit 2B. When officers got to the scene, they saw the dog running across the highway where it was hit by a car.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A trooper found the dog and took it to a nearby veterinarian. Police said the dog wasn't microchipped.

Authorities said they learned the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In a separate incident Wednesday night, troopers responded to Route 9 at the Interstate 91 interchange in Cromwell after learning that a dog was struck.

Troopers said the dog was injured, but with the help of good Samaritans, they were able to bring it to a police cruiser while waiting for animal control.

Local

UConn 6 mins ago

UConn claims 5th straight Big East regular-season title with win over Creighton

Veterans 16 mins ago

VA cuts cause concerns and worries for Connecticut veterans

Police said the owner had contacted multiple police departments in the area about their missing dog. It was later discovered that the dog escaped from their yard.

The dog was taken to Pieper Veterinary Center for treatment, and is expected to make a full recovery.

This article tagged under:

AnimalsBridgeportCromwell
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us