State police help two dogs hit by cars in Bridgeport and Cromwell

Connecticut State Police jumped into action to help two dogs that were struck by cars in separate areas of the state Wednesday.

Troopers responded to Route 8 North for a report of a roaming dog near Exit 2B. When officers got to the scene, they saw the dog running across the highway where it was hit by a car.

A trooper found the dog and took it to a nearby veterinarian. Police said the dog wasn't microchipped.

Authorities said they learned the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

In a separate incident Wednesday night, troopers responded to Route 9 at the Interstate 91 interchange in Cromwell after learning that a dog was struck.

Troopers said the dog was injured, but with the help of good Samaritans, they were able to bring it to a police cruiser while waiting for animal control.

Police said the owner had contacted multiple police departments in the area about their missing dog. It was later discovered that the dog escaped from their yard.

The dog was taken to Pieper Veterinary Center for treatment, and is expected to make a full recovery.