State Police Holiday Enforcement: 9 DUI Arrests, 179 Tickets, 1 Fatal Crash

Connecticut State Police have arrested nine people on DUI charges during their increased Thanksgiving traffic enforcement efforts so far this holiday.

Police have responded to 2,862 calls since Wednesday. Of those 153 involved crashes. One crash was fatal - killing two people.

Nine people are accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Troopers have issued 179 citations.

Thanksgiving holiday enforcement continues and troopers will be out in force on state roads. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence or see someone driving recklessly, call 911.