Brooklyn

State Police ID Child, One Adult Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 3-year-old boy and two adults were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn, Connecticut on Tuesday night and state police have identified the little boy and one of the adults.

State police have identified the little boy as Emanual Pizarro, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and one of the adults as 33-year-old Lury Pizarro, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

They have not released the name or age of the other person because they are notifying family.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police found them while responding to a report of a suspicious incident at a home on Middle Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and all three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

State police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.

Investigators previously said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Local

peter manfredonia 49 mins ago

Suspect in 2020 Willington, Derby Murder, Kidnapping Case Pleads Guilty to More Charges

Connecticut legislature 2 hours ago

Advocates Push to Improve Nursing Homes in Connecticut

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us