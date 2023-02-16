State Police ID Child, One Adult Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

A 3-year-old boy and two adults were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn, Connecticut on Tuesday night and state police have identified the little boy and one of the adults.

State police have identified the little boy as Emanual Pizarro, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and one of the adults as 33-year-old Lury Pizarro, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

They have not released the name or age of the other person because they are notifying family.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police found them while responding to a report of a suspicious incident at a home on Middle Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and all three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

State police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.

Investigators previously said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.