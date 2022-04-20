State Police ID Man Found Dead in Prospect

A man who died in Prospect, which Connecticut State Police called a suspicious death, has been identified.

According to police, 54-year-old Paul McGrath was found Monday morning on Hemlock Drive by a neighbor.

McGrath was in his 22nd year of volunteering for Pop Warner Football and Cheer, they said in a statement on Facebook.

"His volunteer service began as a coach in the Tri-Valley Association where he also served on the Board of Directors. In 2008, Paul made the decision to introduce football and cheer to Naugatuck where he started a Pop Warner program," the post said.

"It is without a doubt that Paul will be profoundly missed. He loved Pop Warner, working with kids and most of all making a difference. May he rest knowing the immense impact he had on our Pop Warner family," the post continued.

McGrath was just a few days shy of turning 55 years old.

According to investigators, the injuries McGrath sustained appeared to be suspicious in nature.

Officials said they're doing an autopsy to determine his cause of death. State Police have not provided an update.