State Police ID Man Killed in Crash on I-84 West in Waterbury

Connecticut State Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 west in Waterbury on Friday night.

State police said 50-year-old Calvin Walton, of Waterbury, was driving westbound on I-84 in the right lane when he traveled across three travel lanes and hit a concrete barrier in the left shoulder around 5:30 p.m.

Walton's vehicle continued westbound and hit a metal guide rail multiple times before stopping in the right shoulder and catching on fire, according to troopers.

Walton was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police added.

Two passengers in Walton's vehicle were transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop A at (203) 267-2200.

