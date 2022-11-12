BURLINGTON

State Police ID Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 4 at Burlington-Farmington Line

Fatal crash on Route 4 in Burlington
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash on Route 4 at the Burlington-Farmington line on Friday morning.

Troopers said 38-year-old Anthony Martocci, of Meriden, was traveling westbound on Route 4 just before 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center median and hit a vehicle traveling eastbound head-on.

After the collision, authorities said Martocci's vehicle ended up in the eastbound lane of travel while the other vehicle involved in the crash ended up in the right shoulder.

Martocci was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a 45-year-old man from Torrington, was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTON
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us