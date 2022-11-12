State Police ID Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 4 at Burlington-Farmington Line

Connecticut State Police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash on Route 4 at the Burlington-Farmington line on Friday morning.

Troopers said 38-year-old Anthony Martocci, of Meriden, was traveling westbound on Route 4 just before 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center median and hit a vehicle traveling eastbound head-on.

After the collision, authorities said Martocci's vehicle ended up in the eastbound lane of travel while the other vehicle involved in the crash ended up in the right shoulder.

Martocci was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a 45-year-old man from Torrington, was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.