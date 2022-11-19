State Police ID Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in New Hartford

Connecticut State Police have identified the woman who was killed in a head-on crash in New Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Troopers said 60-year-old Gena Hartzell, of Torrington, was traveling westbound on Route 202 around 3:30 p.m. when she crossed the double yellow line and struck a box truck head-on.

According to state police, Hartzell died of her injuries. The driver of the box truck was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for possible injuries.

Part of Route 202 was closed for a couple of hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.