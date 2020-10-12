Naugatuck

State Police ID Woman Killed in Naugatuck Crash

Connecticut State Police have identified the woman who was killed in a Naugatuck crash that also left two others seriously injured on Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called to a crash involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Mill Street and North Church Street, also known as Route 63, around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation suggested a head-on collision that happened on North Church Street, where it meets Mill Street.

Firefighters conducted rescue operations, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, later identified as 69-year-old Carol Gironda, of Naugatuck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. A passenger in Gironda's vehicle was transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, they added.

The driver of the Jeep was also transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash, authorities said.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is investigating the crash. It remains an open investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact lead investigator Naugatuck Sgt. Matthew Savoy at (203) 729-5221.

