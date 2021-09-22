State Police Identify Good Samaritan Who Helped Save Man From Burning Vehicle

Connecticut State Police have identified a good Samaritan who they said rescued a man from a burning vehicle in Stamford earlier this month.

State police released a photo of the good Samaritan on Tuesday and were trying to identify him.

Troopers said the man was driving a tow truck on Sept. 4 when he stopped at a burning vehicle and helped pull the driver, who was trapped, to safety. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on I-95 near exit 9 in Stamford.

The good Samaritan's actions saved the victim's life, police said.

State police said they have since identified the man, but they have not released his name to the public.