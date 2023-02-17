State Police Identify The 3 People Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

State police have identified the little boy and two adults who were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and said all three were from Massachusetts.

State police have identified the people found in the house as 3-year-old Emanual Perez, 33-year-old Lury Pizarro, and 32-year-old Jose Perez, who were all from Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jose Perez had turned 32 just days earlier.

State police found the child and two adults while responding to a report of a suspicious incident at a home on Middle Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and all three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

No information has been released on what caused their deaths.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and state police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.

Investigators previously said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.