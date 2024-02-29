State police increasing traffic enforcement patrols to reduce fatalities

State Police are on a mission to reduce traffic fatalities with a yearlong enforcement plan targeting highways, streets and rural roads.

“Fifty fatalities in 2024 on Connecticut’s roadways,” said DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “That’s not a good trend that we want to be on.”

Less than a week after the fatal wrong-way crash in West Haven, several traffic, lawmakers and law enforcement leaders gathered to announce the state police effort Thursday.

“It’s going to be the full force of our patrol as well as the traffic services unit,” said Connecticut State Police Colonel Daniel Loughman.

State police will target Route 15, I-84, I-95 and I-91 to look for aggressive, dangerous and impaired drivers. Impaired driving often leads to fatal crashes.

“About 40% over the last four years involved alcohol consumption. And about 30% involved speed,” Loughman said of the fatal crashes in the state.

“We are doing all we can in the legislature to be responsive, to analyze this data, and to understand what is happening out there,” said State Senator Christine Cohen.

She said the legislature is considering lowering blood alcohol content levels for drivers from .08 to .05. State Rep. Kathy Kennedy is calling for a review of other forms of impairment behind the wheel.

“I ask you governor, and I ask everyone to maybe, when we look at the data, let’s look at if cannabis has impacted any of this impaired driving,” Kennedy said.

Stephan Clarke of Norwich says has two daughters who drive.

“I feel uncomfortable with them being on the road with other people out there,” Clarke said.

Daniel Rodriguez owns Old Mexico food truck, and he is always on the road.

“I really hope to see them more,” Rodriguez said of the state police. “I see a lot of people just jumping ahead in front of other people. I see a lot of road rage. I don’t see very many kind people on the road these days. It’s pretty dangerous.”

CSP has already started the new program. Last week troopers issued 150 tickets on Route 15 from Greenwich to Meriden. They also issued nearly $8,000 in fines to commercial vehicles which are prohibited on the parkway.

There is a large concern around wrong-way crashes, and the DOT has plans to install more warning systems at exit ramps, but some say it’s up to the people behind the wheel.

“They have the alarms. There’s nothing more they can do but have more alarms, because when I’m driving all the time it’s either an old person or a kid or a distracted person,” Clarke said.

“Many of you know I lost my best friend to a wrong way crash last year,” said Senator Matt Lesser. “Stepped up enforcement, this increased use of technology, it’s all helpful, but we have to change behavior. Please drive sober.”