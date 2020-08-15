Connecticut State Police

State Police Investigate 2 Suspicious Incidents in Bolton, Hebron Involving Same Van

Connecticut State Police are investigating two suspicious incidents involving the same van that happened in two towns within hours on Friday.

Around 8 a.m., the van was seen trying to take a dog off its owner's property on Notch Road in Bolton, according to troopers.

The Bolton Resident Troopers Office is investigating 2 suspicious incidents involving this van. On 8/14 at 11am, this...

Posted by Bolton Resident Troopers Office, Connecticut State Police on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Hours later, state police said they received a call from a home on Wall Street in Hebron reporting the van had offered an 8-year-old girl candy from inside of the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver is a man who is possibly under the age of 50.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact CSP Troop K at (860) 465-5400.

