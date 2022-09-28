State Police Investigate Burglary at Tolland Jewelry Store

Connecticut State Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in Tolland on Wednesday.

Troopers said the burglary happened overnight at Morande's Jewelry.

Town officials said the investigation at Fieldstone Commons is impacting multiple businesses. Morande's Jewelry and Camille's are closed until further notice. Tolland Eyecare and Elle Nails are remaining open.

The Town of Tolland building inspector and fire marshal are working to help businesses reopen as soon as possible.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is also at the scene. The area is safe, town officials added.

The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.