State Police Investigate Crash With Serious Injuries in Woodbury

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in serious injuries on Route 6 in Woodbury.

Officials said the road, also known as South Main Street, is closed between Route 64 and Route 67 because of the multi-vehicle crash. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

State police said serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to take alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

No additional information was immediately available.

