State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Bridgeport

One person is dead and two others were injured after a multi-car crash on Route 8 in Bridgeport Friday afternoon, police said.

Connecticut State Police said four cars were involved in the accident on the southbound side of the highway in the area of exit 3.

A car rear-ended another car, causing it to spin in the right lane of traffic. Two other cars were struck and one crashed into a metal beam guardrail, officials said.

The driver of the car that was initially rear-ended, 37-year-old Tiffany Benjamin of New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were transported to nearby hospitals with suspected injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

