State Police Investigate Deadly Crash Involving Tow Truck on I-84 in Southbury

One person is dead and a few others are injured after a crash on Interstate 84 in Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials said a tow truck driver helping a car stopped on the side of the highway was hurt on Friday.

State Police said they responded to I-84 West before exit 15. Two cars were pulled over to the shoulder because of a flat tire. Officials said the second car was a tow truck helping change the tire of the first car.

A passing vehicle allegedly drifted over the white fog line in the right shoulder and hit the back of the tow truck. The car then tried to flee, but their car came to a stop in the right shoulder, according to police.

The impact of the crash pushed the disabled car into the tow truck driver. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result.

A passenger in one of the cars sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the car that crashed into the tow truck, 44-year-old Kyle Stdenis of Collinsville, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was then taken into custody.

He faces charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to drive is an established lane.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop A at 203-267-2240.

