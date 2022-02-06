State Police Investigate Deadly ‘Disturbance' in Windham

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a disturbance led to the death of a person in Windham Saturday.

Officials said they responded to a home on Bricktop Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. for what they describe to be an active disturbance.

When Troop K officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with deadly gunshot wounds.

The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad was requested and has assumed the investigation.

The person's identity is being withheld pending the completion of the autopsy.

Information about the specifics of the disturbance wasn't immediately available.

