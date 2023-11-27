State police investigate deadly house fire in Hebron

Connecticut State Police said a person died after a fire tore through a home in Hebron on Saturday.

Troopers responded to Hope Valley Road at about 12:15 a.m. Responding officers found two people outside of the home uninjured, but a third resident was unaccounted for.

After the fire was put out, police found human remains inside the home, which was heavily damaged, according to authorities.

State police said the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be conducted. They also hope to identify the person.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosive Investigative Unit was called in. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Several fire agencies were also called in to assist.