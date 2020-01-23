Franklin

State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Franklin

A Ledyard man has died after a crash in Franklin on Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to Route 32 in the area of Dobrucki Road in Franklin just before 11 p.m. for an accident. According to officials, the driver of one car veered into the opposite travel lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Police said Clarence Montgomery, 59, of Ledyard, was the driver who veered into the opposite lane. Montgomery was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported. He suffered minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

