State police investigate hate-filled letters delivered to residents in Thompson

State Police Troop D and the State Police Hate Crimes Unit are investigating after hate-filled letters were delivered to several people in Thompson.

The letter included names of current and former elected officials from both the Republican and Democratic parties, retired state troopers and their family members, and a 17-year-old Thompson student, according to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Several hundred Thompson residents received the letter, Bysiewicz said.

"I have personally spoken with Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas to ensure that this potential hate crime is fully investigated and handled with the attention it deserves. We must make it clear that this kind of hate has no home here in Connecticut,” Bysiewicz said in a news release.

It is not clear when the letters were delivered.