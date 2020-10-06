Willimantic

Victim, Suspect Found Dead in Willimantic Home: Police

NBC Connecticut

Two people were found dead in a home in Willimantic and police say one of those people is the suspect in the case.

According to Connecticut State Police, Willimantic officers were called to a home on Gem Drive for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a female victim dead in the home.

Officers believed a suspect was still in the home, and tried to make contact. When that failed, a robot was deployed to investigate further. The suspect was found dead, according to police.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit was called in to the scene.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public, but residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes during the investigation.

Three Windham schools were under a shelter-in-place order during the incident, but were able to dismiss students Tuesday afternoon.

Gem Drive in the area of Roanoke Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

