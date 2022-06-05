State Police Investigate Theft of Copper Pipes From Unoccupied Oxford Home

Connecticut State Police are investigating after copper pipes were taken from an unoccupied home in Oxford sometime last week.

Troopers said the theft happened at a home on Oakwood Drive sometime between 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

According to state police, someone forcibly entered an unoccupied home and cut out and removed a large quantity of copper plumbing pipes and fittings. The process also caused considerable damage, authorities added.

Anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or anyone that has cameras in the area that may have captured the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Officer Dyki at (203) 888-4353 or officerdyki@oxford-ct.gov. The case is #2200235641.