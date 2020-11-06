State Police Investigate Two Serious Crashes in New Britain

State police are investigating two crashes in New Britain Thursday that caused serious injuries and they are asking for witnesses to come forward with information.

The first crash happened at 1:09 p.m.

The driver of a Honda Accord heading west on Interstate 84 lost control in the area of exit 36 in New Britain and hit a guardrail, state police said.

The second crash was at 4:59 p.m.

State police said a motorcyclist was going north on Route 9 near exit 24 and another vehicle, possibly a lighter colored pickup, traveling near the motorcycle when the motorcyclist lost control and was thrown from the bike.

He sustained what are reported as serious injuries, state police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about either crash, the pickup or who has a vehicle with a dashboard camera and was driving in the area of the motorcycle crash to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.