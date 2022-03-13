Ellington

State Police Investigate Untimely Death in Ellington

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Ellington Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to a house on Windsorville Road for the report of an untimely death at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Responding crews found a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastern District Major Crime detectives are assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

State police said the incident is isolated and doesn't appear to be criminal in nature.

No additional information was immediately available.

