State Police Investigate Untimely Death in Oxford

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are investigating an untimely death in Oxford.

Troopers from the Oxford Resident Trooper's Office and Emergency Medical Responders were called to Pawnee Road on Monday shortly before midnight after getting a report of a man in cardiac arrest.

When first responders arrived, they said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The State Police Western District Major Crime Squad was requested to document the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

