Connecticut State Police are investigating an untimely death that happened in Southbury on Friday.

Southbury Police and Troopers from Connecticut State Police were called to the South Main Street Plaza around 5:45 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they said they determined it was an untimely death investigation.

Authorities have not released details about the person who died or what may have caused his or her death.

The investigation is ongoing.