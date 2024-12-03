State police investigate violent attack inside Litchfield restaurant

State police are investigating a scary assault caught on camera in Litchfield.

The attack happened in the bar area of Bohemian Pizza and Tacos on Bantam Road on Nov. 23.

In video obtained by NBC Connecticut, a masked person is seen entering the bar just before 2:30 a.m. and approaches the victim at the bar. As the attacker walks up to the victim, he swings at his head with what appears to be a baseball bat.

After striking the victim’s head, he then strikes him repeatedly on the back before moving back toward the door. The attacker then strikes a person behind the bar repeatedly before being chased out the door.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to a GoFundMe for the alleged victim, he suffered traumatic brain injuries that left him in intensive care. At the latest update, the organizer said he is recovering -- but slowly.

It’s still unclear who the attacker was, and if the incident was random, or targeted.

State police say the investigation is ongoing and said they couldn't provide more information about the incident while the investigation is active.