Litchfield

State police investigate violent attack inside Litchfield restaurant

By Kevin Gaiss

NBC Universal, Inc.

State police are investigating a scary assault caught on camera in Litchfield.

The attack happened in the bar area of Bohemian Pizza and Tacos on Bantam Road on Nov. 23.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In video obtained by NBC Connecticut, a masked person is seen entering the bar just before 2:30 a.m. and approaches the victim at the bar. As the attacker walks up to the victim, he swings at his head with what appears to be a baseball bat.

After striking the victim’s head, he then strikes him repeatedly on the back before moving back toward the door. The attacker then strikes a person behind the bar repeatedly before being chased out the door.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to a GoFundMe for the alleged victim, he suffered traumatic brain injuries that left him in intensive care. At the latest update, the organizer said he is recovering -- but slowly.

It’s still unclear who the attacker was, and if the incident was random, or targeted.

State police say the investigation is ongoing and said they couldn't provide more information about the incident while the investigation is active.

This article tagged under:

Litchfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us