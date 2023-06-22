Somers

State police investigating a death in Somers

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

State police are investigating after a person was found dead in Somers Thursday morning.

State police said troopers received a report that a person was found dead on Camp Road in Somers around 10:12 a.m. Thursday.

They are investigating and said there doesn’t appear to be a criminal aspect to the person’s death.

No additional information was immediately available.

Somers
