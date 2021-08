Connecticut State Police troopers are currently investigating a serious motorcycle injury that occurred in the town of Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

Troop D received a report of an accident at 3 p.m. in the area of Providence Road and South Main Street, according to Trooper Sarah Salerno.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anyone traveling near this area is advised to use a detour until further notice.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to state police.