State Police Investigating After Incident Involving West Hartford Police

State police have been called in at the request of the Hartford State's Attorney's Office to investigate a possible use of force incident involving West Hartford police officers.

The incident began in West Hartford around 9:30 p.m. after police saw a vechile that may have been involved in prior criminal activity, according to state police.

The officers followed the vehicle as it drove off and even use stop sticks at one point to try and stop the vehicle.

The vehicle got on I-84 eastbound and eventually stopped on the Exit 46 off-ramp in Hartford.

According to state police, a female driver and male passenger both got out of the car and the male ran from officer and jumped over a jersey barrier, landing on a street about 70 feet below.

That person, who police said had an outstanding robbery warrant, was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident.

The female driver was taken into custody.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad was also requested to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or have any information is asked to call state police detectives at (860) 706-5656.

