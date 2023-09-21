New Britain

State police investigating crash in New Britain

State police are investigating a crash on West Main Street in New Britain.

Little information was immediately available, but state police said they are the primary investigators and the Eastern District Major Crime unit and Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad are at the scene. 

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
